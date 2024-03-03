Bossip Video

Russell Wilson is devoted to reminding everyone that when it comes to Ciara and the kids, he plays no games. The proud father went viral with a super sweet #GirlDad moment.

The NFL quarterback shared an adorable video ahead of his second daddy daughter dance with the couple’s six-year-old, Sienna. In the video, Wilson is dressed in all white because he feeling Godly and holds a bouquet of roses for his little princess.

Later in the video, Sienna reads a card that says,

“SiSi, Daddy loves you, Sienna. I can’t wait to dance with you. Love, Daddy.”

Clearly, we haven’t been saying Ciara’s prayer loud enough because where are the Russells?!?

Though Ciara’s genes don’t seem to be fighting back when it comes to their children having Russell’s whole face, baby girl definitely knows how to strike a pose like her mommy. After a few flicks, Sienna and her fairytale of a father hopped into a G Wagon. We love to see it.

Despite being the reigning MVP of our hearts, Wilson has had a pretty tough time in the world of football recently. His relationship with the Denver Broncos and his coach have soured. Many are wondering if he has what it takes to become a champion again.

In the meantime, he’s busy making the men who live in their mother’s basements upset by being a great father.

Meanwhile, we’re wondering if they need anyone to do a little 1, 2 step on the payroll. We’re happy to drop by and look after the little Wilsons for a few dollars.