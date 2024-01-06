Bossip Video

The Wilsons are reveling in the newest addition to their clan of cuteness.

Singer Ciara and NFL superstar Russell Wilson recently welcomed their fourth bundle of joy and they’re breaking the Internet with purely precious pics.

The phenomenal performer recently shared a video of her bouncing baby girl, Amora Princess Wilson, swaddled in blankets and posing for pics in an adorable bear costume.

The video was set to Stevie Wonder’s 1969 track “My Cherie Amour” and the 38-year-old proud mom captioned it, “My Cherie Amore, Amora!”

On Instagram, Ciara’s bestie LaLa Anthony commented, “Gorgeous girl. Love you so much!” while actress Niecy Nash left five consecutive heart emojis to express her affection for the precious infant.

Similarly, fans showed the singer kind words about her precious princess.

One of the “Goodies” fans gushed,

“What a calm spirit! She is the epitome of perfection!”

Another added,

“Looks like a chubb Beautiful Asian doll, precious.”

While one person quipped,

“Russell can’t deny them kids at all.”

Essentially Sports reports that before CiCi shared her baby girl’s pictures, fans were befuddled by the baby’s name and decided to explain in her InstaStory,

The megastar mom wrote, “Amora = Love in Italian, Amora = Love in French, Amora = Love in Arabic,” on her InstaStory.

She also added a trio of heart emojis to the message and ended it by writing her daughter’s name a final time.

Amora Princess Wilson was born on Monday, Dec. 11, weighing 9 lbs., 1 oz. and the happy parents announced her arrival via a caption that stated;

“We Love You so much!”

Just hours before she gave birth, Ciara brought her kiddos to their father’s football game.

“3 + 1,” Ciara’s captioned a post featuring her three kiddos at the Denver Broncos’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As previously reported Ciara remained busy throughout her pregnancy and even shot the music for her Chris Brown-assisted “How We Roll” while expecting.

“She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.” “She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy,” they insider added. “She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch. “She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”

Russell and Ciara have three other children. Their oldest son, Future Zahir, is CiCi’s firstborn whom she shares with rapper, Future. Russell and Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess Wilson was born in April 2017, and their son, Win Harrison Wilson, was born in 2019.

Ciara and Russell met in 2015 and have been attached at the hip since. The Super Bowl winner/Denver Broncos quarterback wasted no time taking the now 38-year-old off the market, marrying her in 2016. The pair who are often referred to as couples’ goals have sculpted a beautiful life for themselves.

Congratulations to Russell Wilson and Ciara on their beautiful baby girl!