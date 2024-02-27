Post-baby bawwwwdy party

Social media is buzzing over Ciara‘s post-baby bawwwwdy party that trended during the star-studded SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The stunning muva of four looked thicker than cold grits while walking the carpet with fertile hubby Russell Wilson who openly thirsted over this wife in a now-viral video clip.

“Imma need to take you out that latex” Russell Pleaseee 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iSdfVqrC8w — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) February 26, 2024

Based on that video, we probably should brace ourselves for baby #5 between Singer Ciara and her NFL baller beau who recently shared a video of their bouncing baby girl, Amora Princess Wilson, swaddled in blankets and posing for pics in an adorable bear costume.

The video was set to Stevie Wonder’s 1969 classic “My Cherie Amour” with the caption, “My Cherie Amore, Amora!”

On Instagram, Ciara’s bestie LaLa Anthony commented, “Gorgeous girl. Love you so much!” while actress Niecy Nash left heart emojis for the precious infant.

Essentially Sports reports that before CiCi shared her baby girl’s pictures, fans were befuddled by the baby’s name prompting the “Goodies” singer to explain in her InstaStory.

“Amora = Love in Italian, Amora = Love in French, Amora = Love in Arabic,” she wrote on her IG Story.

She also added a trio of heart emojis to the message and ended it by writing her daughter’s name a final time.

Amora Princess Wilson was born on Monday, Dec. 11, weighing 9 lbs., 1 oz. and made her adorable Instagram debut in a sweet post from her happy parents announcing her arrival.

Just hours before she gave birth, Ciara brought her kiddos to their father’s football game.

“3 + 1,” Ciara’s captioned a post featuring her three kiddos at the Denver Broncos’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Where does thick CiCi rank on the baddie power rankings list? How many kids do you think her and Russell will end up with? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her post-baby bawwwdy party on the flip.