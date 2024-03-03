Bossip Video

Chad Wheeler was sentenced to 81 months in prison for brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Former NFL player Chad Wheeler has finally received his sentence for his vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend. When the jury found he used “force or means likely to result in death,” he immediately faced a minimum sentence of 60 months. In the end, he was ordered to serve 81 months, undergo a mental health evaluation, and pay fines that will be decided in the future according to ESPN.

Three years ago his ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor revealed the attack took place after she refused to “bow down” to the Seattle Seahawks player. She also revealed after she regained consciousness Wheeler claimed he was “surprised” she was still alive. After his arrest, Wheeler attempted to blame his mental health and alleged he was having a “manic episode” during the attack.

Chad Wheeler was found guilty of first and second-degree domestic violence but not guilty of unlawful imprisonment. After three years justice is finally served and hopefully, Taylor can put all of this behind her.