Miami Beach recently announced that it’s “breaking up” with spring break and implementing new rules to keep rowdy college crowds away.

In recent years, spring break has changed in ways that have only brought chaos and crime to cities hosting college tourists. Miami Beach has been at the top of the spring break destination list for as long as we can remember and after a wave of crime, the mayor announced new curfews after several deadly shootings.

According to the official Miami Beach website, the city is breaking up with the holiday and encouraging tourists to celebrate their vacation elsewhere.

“Expect curfews, security searches and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence.” reads the city website.

In the past, the city has tried to let everyone have their fun but that fun is over. If you come to Miami Beach for spring break you better behave or you’re going to jail. Miami Beach is so serious about breaking up with spring break that Airbnb or rentals purchased for less than six months are now illegal.

New Rules Hit Miami Beach For March

According to the city of Miami Beach, non-residents will have a flat parking fee of $30 almost everywhere and along 42nd Street, parking will have a flat fee of $100 for non-residents. The only exceptions will be for access card holders, permit holders, or employees with identification.

If your vehicle is towed and you’re a non-resident, MBC says the fee will be $516 plus a $30 administrative fee. Potential spring breakers can also expect DUI checkpoints along 5 Street and Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach produced a cute campaign to announce its spring break “break up”, watch it below.