Cadillac extended its winning streak at the 27th Annual American Black Film Festival where the luxury brand invited attendees to experience the all-new LYRIQ, align their chakras at an exclusive Morning Mindset session led by dynamic entrepreneur/wellness maven Tai Beauchamp, collect gems from an impactful “Creating Cultural Capital” panel, and more.

Moderated by Stacey Walker-King, Chief Brand Officer of MACRO, the packed panel featured Tarshena Armstrong, Director of Diversity Marketing and Development at General Motors, Franklin Leonard of Blacklist, Tommy Oliver of Confluential Films (Netflix’s The Perfect Find), and Liliana Lopez of Spike DDB (Cadillac’s Multicultural Agency of Record).

The accomplished panel celebrated the intersection of creativity and innovation while encouraging aspiring creatives in the audience to power through seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Partnering with MACRO was a natural choice for the culturally aware brand (and longtime ABFF sponsor) due to their successful collaboration on the Multicultural Marketing Academy Program.

At some point between movie premieres, immersive activations, and interviews, we experienced the power and elegance of the all-electric LYRIQ which turned heads in the Miami Beach streets.

For every test drive, Cadillac made a $20 donation to ABFF Foundation Greenlighters–a BIPOC focused non-profit propelling future creatives in the film and entertainment industry.

Inside the Expo Center, attendees hit the interactive photo booth to capture memorable moments, create Instagram content, and express their individuality.

With 2023 moving at light speed, it was nice to slow down and breathe at Tai Beauchamp’s inspiring Morning Mindset session that affirmed, centered, and celebrated the creativity that surrounds us.

Mood-elevating energy vibrated through our intimate group who enjoyed an uplifting conversation between Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing at Cadillac and Tai, high-energy Soca exercise session, and soul-soothing sound bath.

Over the past several months, Tai has emerged as a power player in the wellness space who recently led 300 women on a peaceful hike in Griffith Park during BET Award weekend in LA.

The co-founder of BROWN GIRL Jane was joined by an impressive lineup of co-hosts for the 4-hour experience (powered by lululemon) that helped attendees reset in nature.

Overall, we had an amazing time basking in the Miami glamour of ABFF powered by Cadillac’s unwavering commitment to a diverse audience of creatives and thought leaders.

Check out our video recap below: