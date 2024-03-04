Bossip Video

It looks like things are “way too gone” between Jeezy and his estranged wife Jeannie Mai because their divorce battle continues amid a new petition about the terms of their prenup.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Jeezy, 46, is demanding that the court bar Mai from using her current divorce lawyers, Randall Kessler and Steven Kirson. The rapper says both attorneys represented the 45-year-old TV personality when they were negotiating the terms of their prenup in 2021.

Mai claims she wasn’t given enough time to review the terms of their prenup, which they reportedly negotiated five days before their wedding, but according to Jeezy that was more than enough time for his soon-to-ex-wife to carefully review the document. In his petition, the “Put On” rapper expressed frustration that Kessler and Kirson, despite negotiating and agreeing to the prenup terms, are now contesting it.

Dubbing Kessler and Kirson’s nature as “particularly problematic” Jeezy’s lawyers said that “[Mai] was fully aware of the meaning and implications of the Prenuptial Agreement, and that all meaning and legal effect of the same was fully explained to her at that time.”

Lawyers for the “Holy Ghost” musician added that Kessler and Kirson’s certification should be further examined and questioned now that both attorneys are trying to scrap the prenup they facilitated in negotiating for Mai. According to the petition, in addition to Mai stalling with the prenup, Jeezy is also upset that his soon-to-be ex-wife is now asking for a review of his financial records.

“[Mai’s] present claims, therefore – e.g. that she was not afforded proper due diligence in the negotiation of the Prenuptial Agreement, and the fact that she now questions [Jeezy’s] financial disclosures that she previously did not question, although she had every right to do so – squarely puts Mr. Kessler’s prior Certification at issue before the Court in deciding whether to enforce the Prenuptial Agreement,” the court document read according to Radar.

Jeezy argued that Kessler and Kirson cannot serve as both counsel for Mai and necessary witnesses regarding the truth of a disputed issue in the litigation simultaneously. He requested that the lawyers be removed from the case.

Jeezy Asked For A Custody Arrangement Date For Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins

The contentious prenup battle comes four months after Jeezy asked the court to set a custody arrangement date for his 2-year-old daughter, Monaco, whom he shares with Mai.

The Thug Motivation artist alleged that Mai was acting like a “gatekeeper” over their daughter, according to court documents obtained by Today. Mai refuted the claims in a letter written to the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta on Dec. 19 noting that she intends to “foster an open, supportive and safe environment for both parents to actively participate in their daughter’s life.”

As previously reported, Jeezy filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage with the former talk show host. The rapper filed in Atlanta, Georgia, citing that he and Mai were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation” and that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

He requested to share joint legal custody of Monaco.