Jeannie Mai celebrated her 45th birthday in the snow slopes with nothing but good vibes amid her ongoing divorce, even noting that she’s turning “FortyTHRIVE.”

The TV personality took to Instagram Thursday to pose in her almost birthday suit in the mountains captioning her photos, “Cuz she can.”

Jeezy’s estranged wife posed in the snow wearing a metallic gold bikini and Icon Glance platinum satin boots that are currently sold on the site. She accessorized the fit with gold jewelry, a beige fur coat, a matching fur beanie, and a brown Louis Vuitton fanny pack.

The last slide in the post included a black and white slow-motion video of the birthday girl toasting to her viewers watching with a big smile on her face.

Fans and celebs poured into the comment section with compliments to for newly single lady.

One user wrote,

“It’s serving NOTICE!!! NOTICE: I’m JEANNIE MAI! Hot Enough To Melt The Snow …… And The Ice Man #BEENTHATGIRL!!!!”

Another fan wrote,

“Be a hot wife, but be an even hotter ex- wife.”

Former host of The Real and friend of Jeannie’s, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton commented,

“SHE BETTAAAAAA”

While Nicey Nash added,

“Hot in the snow hunnnayyyy

Jeannie continued to celebrate her 45th, or as she called it her “ForthyThrive”, with a few more posts including one where she posed in a bodysuit alongside a Chanel purse.

Her caption hinted at the tough times she’s recently had in the public eye.

“Dang. Another year around this blazing sun,” she began.

“If my story were to end right now, my heart would swell with overwhelming gratitude over how much I have already lived. I thank God for the growth. The achievements. The lessons. All I have overcome. And most importantly- for having loved so deeply that I can love even better today than I ever have before.

She continued,

“My superpower is my authenticity, in not allowing life’s pains to shape me into someone I am not. Even when I am walking through the dark, I will myself not to hold onto it. There were many days I did not believe I would see another tomorrow— yet here I stand, blessed with another year, unraveling my love, lessons, and truth knowing that while I carry them, they also carry meðŸ™.”

In her most recent post, she also thanked everyone for the well wishes on her special day.

Jeannie Mai’s B-Day’s Posts Come Amid Her Ongoing Jeezy Divorce

The Emmy-winning producer’s divorce from Jeezy is still ongoing.

As previously reported the two separated over disagreements about “certain family values and expectations.”

Most recently, the exes made headlines amid Jeezy accusing Jeannie of acting “as a gatekeeper” regarding his visitation with their daughter, 2-year-old Monaco Mai Jenkins, who was temporarily residing with her.

Mai denied the allegations and stated that she was only looking out for their child’s safety.