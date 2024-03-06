Bossip Video

Beloved Grammy-nominated producer, industry executive, and blues singer Mali Wilson released her debut single “No Place Like Home”.

Malissa “Mali” Hunter may sound familiar and that’s because she’s a beloved music executive adored by your favorite artist across the globe. She’s worked with everybody from Whitney Houston to Drake and now blesses the world with her vocal talent. Her debut single “No Place Like Home” is a soulful contemporary song released with National Women’s Month in mind and pays tribute to the music legends that influenced her.

According to a press release, Mali worked alongside Ashilee Ashilee to craft powerful verses and soulful choruses. She hopes the song resonates deeply with audiences and evokes emotion like good music always does.

Also, the song was written in collaboration with her partner Eric Wilson and a music video is being planned to help bring the song to life.

Mali’s journey from an adored Grammy-nominated producer to a soulful blues singer is worth watching and following. The singer’s goal is to help listeners connect with their roots and rediscover themselves. The single is a big step in that direction.

Furthermore, you can purchase “No Place Like Home” at MaliWilson.BandCamp.com and stream it now on your preferred digital streaming platform.