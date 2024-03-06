Bossip Video

Cardi B isn’t letting any of the social media slander get to her ahead of the release of her upcoming single.

Cardi’s relationship with BIA is under review by fans after the latter deleted all of her tweets related to Cardi before going live with her longtime rival, Nicki Minaj.

The “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” rapper responded to speculation there’s a beef between the two, pointing out that she’s never even met Cardi B in person. Regardless, she said it’s all love and that fans across social media took the deleted tweets too seriously.

“Keep it 100,” the “London” BIA began. “Sweetie, I didn’t switch up on anybody because I don’t know Cardi in real life. I’ve never met Cardi, we’ve never had a conversation.” She continued, “Like, I don’t have no issues with her, it’s all love, but I don’t know her. Y’all do too much on this app, I don’t know her in real life. We don’t know each other. We don’t know them. Ask me about somebody I know. Ask me about somebody I’ve met in real life, not online.”

Despite her claims that it’s all love, Cardi doesn’t seem to agree. The rapper took to X to tweet about her new song, insisting she’s going to “show [people] something” when the track is released.

“Bitches make a fool of themselves every single time ðŸ˜‚,” she wrote, seemingly shading BIA. “Ima show ya something when I release this song tho ðŸ˜‰.”

In addition to deleting tweets, BIA also responded to a post accusing Cardi of taking inspiration from her for an upcoming song, according to HotNewHipHop. Cardi’s latest track, “Like What (Freestyle),” samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit, “She’s A B**ch,” while BIA sampled the same song for her song “I’M THAT B**CH,” last summer.

When a social media user said that “Bia is definitely on Cardi’s mood board alot,” she responded with three woozy face emojis, seemingly agreeing that the rapper takes a lot of inspiration from her.