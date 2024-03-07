Bossip Video

Trevor Jackson proves his relationship with R&B music is going strong on his new EP Heads Up.

Most people know Trevor Jackson from his extensive acting career appearing in movies like Superfly and most notably his recurring role on Grown-ish. However, as of late Trevor has been putting his musical talents to good use and bringing new flavor to the R&B space. Fresh off the Obsessions Tour alongside his mentor Eric Bollinger, Trevor has released new music to feed his fanbase. His latest soulful offering is titled Heads Up and features four brand-new singles. The title track “Heads Up” was previously released in February right in time for Valentine’s Day. Furthermore, the Track detailed his experience being committed to someone who isn’t committed to him.

According to a press release, The EP continues the theme of being in love and tells his experience dealing with relationship issues.

Trevor Jackson uses this EP to get back to the basics of his musical artistry. He intentionally recorded with a focus on strong vocal performances and meaningful lyrics that will resonate with listeners. Modern dating is now sneaky links, situationships, and complicated friendships and the music covers it all.

Also, If you’re frustrated dating in a social media era Heads Up is for you.

You can stream Heads Up here and check out the title track below.