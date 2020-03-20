BOSSIPSounds: ADÉ Don’t Cry’ Feat. Trevor Jackson [Video]

A DMV representer who first caught our attention by offering us “Something Sweet” is back.

Rapper/producer/songwriter ADÉ is back with a new track. The DMV-area mainstay f/k/a Phil Adé has dropped his first release of 2020 a new single and music video for “DON’T CRY” featuring Trevor Jackson. Along with the new track, ADÉ reveals today that he will release his new EP wyd after? this Spring.

The Silver Spring, Maryland artist’s new track has a soulful bass groove and simmering beat and his wordplay’s backed up by a hook from singer, songwriter, and Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson.

In the video, Trevor makes a cameo and the two talents kick it at a secret members-only lounge, exclusive to the members of the “After Hours Club,” a secret society that will reveal itself more throughout ADÉ’s new project. Together, they cruise across the dance floor and towards the bar, emanating energy and charisma surrounded by a bevy of beautiful clubbers. Things get especially spicy from ADÉ.

“Don’t Cry” watch Ade and Trevor Jackson below.

If ADÉ’s voice sounds familiar you might’ve heard his tastemaker-approved EP titled ALWAYS SOMETHING which boasted “SOMETHING NEW” [feat. Lil Baby], “SOMETHING FROM NOTHING” [feat. Rich The Kid], and “SOMETHING REAL” [feat. Wale & Goldlink], and more.

Follow ADÉ:

http://www.adeinmylife.com

twitter.com/adeinmylife

Instagram.com/adeinmylife

Facebook.com/adeinmylife