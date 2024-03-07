Bossip Video

Nika King, the actress who plays Zendaya’s mother on Euphoria, wants the series to come back for Season 3 just as much as the fans.

Earlier this week, King posted an Instagram Reel of her recent stand-up comedy set, where she talked about struggling while waiting for the next season of the series to pick up filming.

“Season 3 is coming out … I don’t f***ing know,” she told the crowd. “Don’t ask me. I don’t know. It’s one of those things.”

King went on to talk about all of the fans begging for another season of the series, insisting she wants the show to come back even more than the public.

“People are like, ‘We need Season 3.’ I’m like, ‘B***h, I need Season 3, too!’” she joked. “I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week,” King continued. “I’m like, ‘Bitch, come home! I need you. Mama need you.’”

The actress went on to tell the audience that she was “serious” about everything she said during her set.

“I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria,” she revealed. “This is some bulls**t. I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don’t work that way.”

On the series, King plays Leslie Bennett, the mother of teenage drug addict Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya.

It’s been two years since the Season 2 finale aired in Feb. 2022 and they’re yet to start filming the next installment of the series. Part of that has to do with the busy schedules of stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, who are some of the biggest names in Hollywood right now.

Production was also set back by the SAG-AFTRA strike and the death of one of Euphoria’s breakout stars Angus Cloud, who died at the age of 25 in July 2023.