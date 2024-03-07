Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx is healing and gearing up to start working again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner is preparing to return to Beat Shazam alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx, after taking a break the previous season due to last year’s mysterious health crisis.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” Allison Wallach, president of unscripted entertainment at Fox Entertainment, told the Hollywood Reporter. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

As far as Jamie Foxx’s health, the multitalented luminary has yet to go into detail about what happened to him, but at a recent appearance at the African American Film Critics Association Awards luncheon, he mentioned that he’d tell us in his own way when he’s ready.

However, until then, we can be nosy by digging into the testimony of one of his friends. Actor Tyrin Turner, or “Kane” from Menace II Society, recently did an interview with the Art of Dialogue and stated that his boy is on the mend.

“He’s in great shape. He’s cool. He had a little scare but he got over that fast. He went to his little rehab or whatever, and he came back,” Turner told the outlet.

Turner followed up on Foxx’s condition by stating that the bulk of it was from stress and that he had a nervous breakdown because he was overworked and going through a lot.

Eh, almost dying, or as BOSSIP previously reported, “going to hell and back” sounds a lot deeper than just a little stress. He also mentioned that he couldn’t even walk or talk at one point, but we’ll have to wait to hear it straight from Foxx’s mouth. In the meantime, here’s Turner’s interview with the Art of Dialogue.