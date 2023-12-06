Bossip Video

Monday night [December 4], for the first time in nearly a year, Jamie Foxx, 55, made a public appearance at the Critics Choice Association Awards Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles.

Jamie Foxx Recalls Hospitalization At First Appearance In Nearly A Year

Just nine short months ago, actor, musician, and OG King of Comedy Jamie Foxx fell ill due to a mysterious medical condition. The news shocked fans and peers and left many questioning the peculiar case of his sudden hospitalization.

While taking the stage to accept the Vanguard award from his The Burial costar Jurnee Smollett, Jamie spoke candidly about his recent health issues. The Ray actor fought back tears as he revealed he couldn’t walk just six months ago.

“You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk.

This is the first time Jamie has addressed concerns and shared any insight since a post of gratitude to his family, friends, and fans on his Instagram back in July.

Following the release of the Netflix original film “They Cloned Tyrone” on July 21, the video post sparked bizarre speculations about the nature of Foxx’s healthcare.

“I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there,” he quipped. “I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things.

While the Django: Unchained star had a rough year physically, he seemed to be full of enlightenment as he professed just how thankful he truly is for the minor moments in life.

“I cherish every single minute now — it’s different,” he shared. “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

Jamie has made it clear that he waited to give any updates on his health because he didn’t want his fans to see him in that condition, rather him smiling and laughing with his usual outlandish personality. While his circle kept sealed lips regarding the details of his hospitalization, he thanked his sister Deidre Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx for saving his life.

We’re just happy to see Jamie back out and about and giving speeches again!