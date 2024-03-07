Bossip Video

Cam Newton and his girlfriend Jasmin Brown just welcomed their first child together!

The comedian and actress revealed the big news by showing her Instagram followers the attire she’s been wearing since coming home from the hospital.

“I really love these shorts I got from the hospital,” she said, implying that she got the high-waisted gray shorts after giving birth.

She went on to complain about her postpartum underpants, saying she really “want[s] to wear a thong” instead.

“How long we gotta wear this diaper?” she asked. “This s**t is annoying.”

After that, her baby made some soft noises off-screen, which prompted Brown to talk to her little one directly.

“You don’t want me to wear a thong, you want me to wear a diaper because you have on a diaper, she said to the baby. “OK we’ll be diaper twins.” Over the clip, she added text that said: “My baby has spoken! And that’s on PERIOD.”

Jasmin announced that she was pregnant on her social media accounts in Oct. 2023. She revealed that her and the NFL star were expecting a child while promoting her tour, also alluding to Newton’s previous baby mamas.

“Third times (sic) a charm tour ðŸ˜‰ coming to a comedy stage near you,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time.

The tour name seemingly alluded to the fact that the Carolina Panther is already a dad to seven children with two other women, making her the third.

Congrats to the couple on their new addition!