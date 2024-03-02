Bossip Video

Cam Newton is tipping his top hat to apologize for knucking and bucking during his 7-on-7 youth football tournament.

The former NFL quarterback expressed disappointment in his own actions during an episode of his podcast, 4th and 1.

As the scuffle took place at an event Newton established for young football prospects, he took full responsibility for his actions, saying,

“I think about the kids who look up to me and, also, whether they verbalize their appreciation to me or they just stare in amazement. I feel like I let them down. Because I can’t sit up here and say, ‘Hey bro, you have to be bigger than that,’ and then all of a sudden I do that. That just shows that you have to always stay in control of your emotions.”

The C1N Foundation was founded in 2016 in an effort to level the playing field for youth football players. The former Heisman winner often makes appearances to support the various teams. However, things took a turn for the worse at this year’s tournament.

“There was a lot of talking on both sides — on all sides, let’s just put it like that. I don’t want to point the finger and say this person said that or that person said that. Am I saying this is the first time it happened or the last time it happened? It’s something that starts with words and should’ve ended with words.”

The other men involved likely felt some shame after Newton threw them around like rag dolls. Still, Newton knows a brawl with the baller could have been a lot worse. Imagine the damage from those haute habershery haymakers!

“There’s no excuse really. It could have been a melee. More violence could have stemmed from that. It’s just not called for.”

It is also not lost on the Atlanta native what message it sends about Black men to the world at large.

“It’s echoing something that has been permeating for years — Black people. Why do I got to be at a Black event, you know what I’m saying? And I could easily play the victim, and I’m not going to do that. I’m going to hold myself to that same standard.”

Interesting insight coming from a man with seven children by three different women and another on the way by someone else. No shade. But we love to see the accountability.

