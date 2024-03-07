Tyla’s rising star hit turbulence when with the announcement that a worsening injury forced her to cancel her first world tour: “I am heartbroken.”

Fans around the globe looking forward to seeing Tyla perform live will have to wait even longer. The South African singer’s “life-long dream” of a world tour is on hold. Tyla revealed that after more than a year of “silently suffering,” her injury has only gotten worse.

She took to Instagram with the devastating news, thanking her fan base of Tygers for their support.

“As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation,” she shared in a statement.

The Johannesburg native is "absolutely heartbroken" that she can't proceed with her performances. If she didn't put her career on pause to heal, the singer could "jeopardize my long-term health and safety."





After Tyla had everybody and their mama grooving to “Water” last year, she’s set to drop her self-titled debut album on March 22. It’s unclear whether that release will continue as planned. She’s overwhelmed with “frustration at this pivotal point in my career.”

The Grammy winner hopes to perform again this summer when she will take the stage at Coachella.

Fans attending North American shows should automatically receive refunds. Ticketholders in other cities, like London, Paris, and Berlin, must follow up with ticket providers separately.

Hopefully, this is just a speed bump before the singer fully recovers. Get well soon, Tyla!