GQ celebrated their 28th annual Men of the Year issue with a VIP dinner and party at Chateau Marmont Thursday, November 16th and we’ve got the pics of all your faves!

GQ global editorial director Will Welch, Jacob Elordi, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Tom Ford co-hosted GQ’s annual Men of the Year party. Prior to the main event, Will Welch and his co-hosts invited 40 notable guests to the Chateau Marmont Penthouse for an exclusive VIP dinner, presented by Spotify.

Notable guests included Tyla, Offset and Andre 3000.

You know Kim was out there flossing her famous cakes.

The party afterwards was superlit

Some of our favorite bangers like Chloe Bailey, Meg Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods got in formation.

Music for the night was provided by No Vacancy Inn, along with a surprise performance by Travis Scott.

Adding to the excitement, singer Tyla joined the rapper to debut their remixed collaboration of the hit song ‘Water.’

This year’s event was sponsored by Google Pixel, Glenfiddich, State Farm, and Spotify.

Keep clicking for more photos of celebs in attendance including Jacob Elordi, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Tom Ford, Aaron Paul, Alessandra Ambrosio, Alton Mason, André 3000, Andrew Garfield, Anwar Hadid, Archie Madekwe, Awol Erizku, DJ Acyde, Babyface, Benny Blanco, Benny Safdie, Brian Cox, Chloe Bailey, Chloe Kim, Coco Jones, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Diplo, Druski, Dua Lipa, Dwyane Wade, French Montana, Gunna, Henry Golding, James Marsden, J.B. Smoove, Jeezy, Jeffrey Wright, Joey Bada$$, John Legend, Jordyn Woods, Karrueche Tran, Kaytranada, Kid Laroi, Kris Jenner, Lakeith Stanfield, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Leon Bridges, Luka Sabbat, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Fox, Miguel, Offset, Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton, Pete Wentz, Rhuigi Villasenor, Sam Richardson, Seth Rogen, Simu Liu, St. Vincent, Steve Lacy, Tim Robinson, Tremaine Emory, Tyla, Winnie Harlow and YG!