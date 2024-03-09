Bossip Video

At the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards, the biggest baddies in the music game, like Victoria Monét, Tems, GloRilla, and Coco Jones, gathered to celebrate each other.

On March 6, Billboard recognized rising stars, music executives and producers for shaping the music industry, according to a statement from the publication. Award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross was the host with the most for the event, which took place at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park. The night featured epic performances and heartfelt speeches from talented titans across genres.

Smoking hot hit-maker Tems almost stole the show before it even started, making the crowd go wild on the red carpet. When she bent over to show off her killer curves in the now-viral video, a man couldn’t help but lose his composure. He seemingly time-traveled back at least a few decades, yelling “Holy smokes!” over the clamoring and camera clicks.

After setting the red carpet ablaze, Tems moved the audience with her performance of “Not An Angel.” Whew, Tems may not be an angel, but “goddess” sounds about right.

Then Savannah James presented the Nigerian supernova with the Breakthrough Award.

Sophia Vegara presented Karol G with the Billboard Woman of the Year Award, making the Colombian star the first Latina to receive the honor. In addition to performing “Amargura” with her all-female band, she dedicated her award to all the unrecognized women who came before her and will come after her.

Victoria Monét continued her manifestation momentum with a performance of her hit song “On My Mama.”

The Grammy winner received the well-deserved Rising Star Award presented by Honda. Mommy Monét surprised the star as she accepted the award from JoJo.

More Billboard Women In Music Awards Honorees

Bebe Rexha presented Kylie Minogue with the Icon Award.

Katy Perry, 2012 Woman of the Year, presented the Executive of the Year Award to Michelle Jubelirer.

Alicia Keys virtually announced the “She Is Music” Award for next year. It comes from a partnership between the She Is the Music organization and Billboard.

Ellie Goulding presented the Hitmaker Award to “Princess Diana” rapper Ice Spice.

NewJeans received the Group of the Year Award presented by Coke Studio from 2023 honoree Lainey Wilson.

PinkPatheress received the Producer of the Year Award presented by Bose from Coco Jones.

Charli XCX received the Powerhouse Award from Benito Skinner.

Andra Day presented the Visionary Award to Maren Morris.

Young Miko received the received the Impact Award presented by American Express. Saweetie presented it to the Puerto Rican star for her positive impact and community-building.

GloRilla presented Luísa Sonza with the Global Force Award from Billboard Brazil. Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance for their duet.

Tracee Ellis Ross presented Sarah Geronimo with the Global Force Award on behalf of Billboard Philippines.

Check out more lavish looks from the red carpet.

The star-studded awards show streamed on YouTube on March 7. Catch the amazing performances from the Billboard Women In Music Awards below.