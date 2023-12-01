Bossip Video

Candy Cane Lane is here!

Christmas came early at the Candy Cane Lane press junket where we interviewed Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross about their hilarious new Holiday Comedy and more ahead of the shenanigan-stuffed film’s debut on Prime Video.

Check out the super fun conversation below:

The pair shined at Amazon’s star-studded Candy Cane Lane Premiere that brought out Raphael Saadiq, Chlöe Bailey, Jordin Sparks, Andra Day, David Alan Grier, DC Young Fly, Kel Mitchell, and many more for a night of festive vibes in Fa La La Land.

Bustling with Black excellence and an impressive budget, the holly jolly affair transformed LA into a winter wonderland with warm and fuzzy vibes, family-friendly photo stations, and delicious eats at the afterparty.

In Candy Cane Lane, Eddie Murphy gets hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray by a scammy elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) who casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

“At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

Check out the trailer below:

The Amazon Original also stars Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

“I can say confidently you’ve never seen a holiday movie like this!” said director Reginald Hudlin (who teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the first time since 1992’s Boomerang) in an interview with PEOPLE. “We have jump scares, car chases and kung-fu fighting, plus all the holiday feels.”

Candy Cane Lane is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.