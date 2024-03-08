Bossip Video

Just one month after quieting pregnancy rumors with some snatched bikini bawwddyyy photos, Draya Michele has announced she is, in fact, pregnant.

The former reality star took to Instagram on International Women’s Day to announce her pregnancy, revealing she’s expecting a baby girl in May 2024–which means she’s already seven months pregnant!

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, ‘What is my purpose?'” she began in her lengthy caption. “For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence.”

In her next paragraph, Draya announced that she’s expecting a baby girl, saying, “We are overjoyed to share our love for you,” without clarifying who the other half of that “we” is.

“I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have,” she continued. “We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Though the model isn’t saying who the father of her child is just yet, rumors of a romance between her and Houston Rockets baller Jalen Green have been swirling for a while now. The 22-year-old shooting guard is nearly two decades younger than Draya, but the pair have been linked since last August when they were photographed taking a walk together.

Pregnancy rumors started after a video of the 39-year-old at a Houston Rockets game made its way online in January. At the arena, Draya traded in her usual form-fitting fashion for a pair of oversized overalls, and she also seemed to be waddling a bit as she walked.

While Green being the father is still just a rumor, the model is already catching heat online for possibly getting impregnated by a man the same age as her eldest child.