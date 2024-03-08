Bossip Video

Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira is calling out Marcus Jordan for insulting her and all of her castmates on the Bravo reality TV series. During an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea March 7, the Haitian event planner slammed the 33-year-old on-and-off-again boo of her co-star, Larsa Pippen, for making an unsavory comment about the ladies of the show backstage during the RHOM reunion Feb.28.

“It was not a nice thing to say, obviously, and I think an apology would be in order in the future,” the 46-year-old said.

Guerdy was alluding to a remark made by Jordan in late February, where the son of basketball icon Michael Jordan criticized the ladies of RHOM for frequently referencing his father’s NBA legacy.





Play



“These women wouldn’t even be able to do the dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation,” Jordan expressed during a conversation with Andy Cohen and Pippen backstage. “Some people need to just stay in their lane.”

Guerdy — a breast cancer survivor — said Jordan’s comment rubbed her the wrong way. She felt like the snarky remark came from a place of privilege.

“If the benchmark for us to even step into his house is to do the dishes, that says a lot. So it’s kind of like, ‘You’re not good enough to even do the dishes.’ Listen, my mother was a nurse, my father drove taxis. I’m proud of the blue-collar [work force],” the reality TV star explained. “Kudos to the people who work hard every single day and work for their money and that’s all I’m going to say about that. [Marcus is] a lucky person that he had a nice lifestyle from birth.”

According to Guerdy, prior to his outburst, Jordan and Pippen were sipping on alcohol backstage. The esteemed event planner tried to give the 33-year-old the “benefit of the doubt.” She noted that it was probably the “tequila” that made his loose lips sink the ship.

“So maybe he was just a little loose and had a loose-lip moment,” Guerdy added. “I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt, which I ask people to give me, just in case I’m reading it wrong.”

While Guerdy was forgiving, her RHOM castemate, Julia Lemigova, said she wouldn’t be accepting any apology from Jordan.

“Since leaving a communist country without a dollar to my name, I have had to work hard for everything I have achieved,” the former Russian model said during an interview with Page Six Feb. 27. “I will be neither belittled nor degraded by a nepo baby who’s using our platform to leverage a career for himself,” she added.

What do you think? Does Marcus Jordan owe an apology to the ladies for his reunion insult? Tell us in the comments section.