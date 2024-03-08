Bossip Video

J.PERIOD Drops ‘Story To Tell (Chapter Two)’ Featuring Dave Chappelle, Andra Day, Joss Stone, Aloe & More.

Following the success of the critically acclaimed project Story To Tell (Chapter One) it was only right for J.Period to follow up with Chapter Two. Story To Tell (Chapter Two) advances the album series with narration from Dave Chappelle and original illustrations from artist Dan Lish.

When it comes to the music the feature list is stacked with Andra Day, Aloe Blacc, Joss Stone, Estelle, Kardinal Offishall, and more. Rance Dopson of 1500 or Nothin, J. Mo, Dj Khalil, Tall Black Guy, and Stro helped with the co-production of the project.

“Story To Tell is a collaborative project that merges my experience as a DJ, mixing different genres and styles, with my experience as a producer and storyteller, weaving different artists and ideas into the music,” states J.PERIOD in a press release. “My early mixtapes told the the stories of my heroes: A Tribe Called Quest, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Biggie, Pac. For my album, I wanted to tell the story of my musical influences and inspirations, but also the story of how this all came together—the story of bringing different kinds of artists together around an idea, pouring your heart into a thing, and pursuing what inspires you.”

The album comes from the idea everyone has a unique story and their strength lies in finding a connection in the diversity of those stories. J.Period hopes to inspire a new generation of brave artist willing to tell their own stories in a raw and powerful way.

You can stream Story To Tell (Chapter Two) here and watch Dave Chappelle’s promo for the project below.