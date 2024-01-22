Bossip Video

Another comedian has stepped into the ring to fight back against Katt Williams.

The comedian’s interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast is still making a wave across the entertainment industry, and now, celebrities who weren’t even mentioned by Katt are responding.

The latest name to give their two cents about the viral interview was Dave Chappelle, who called out Williams for speaking down about other Black comedians.

Chappelle took the stage at the Hollywood Improv on Friday for MonDeRays, an event hosted by comedian DeRay Davis. While the former Comedy Central star is known for setting a strict no-phone policy at his shows, segments of his set have made their way onto social media–which, of course, includes him addressing Katt Williams.

“What part of the game is this?” he asked the crowd during his set, according to Variety. “He only ethered n****s. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that.” Chappelle continued, “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

Williams called out a number of entertainers and fellow comedians in his interview, including Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey.

“Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘F**k this one, and f**k that one, and f**k this one,’” Chappelle said, impersonating Williams. “But, n****, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about shit that n****s did to other n****s, but not about anything that n****s did to him.”

Chappelle later insisted that if he told his story, “it would break your heart” and that he “lost everything and never, ever told on anybody.” He also made sure to clarify that he does “f**k with Katt hard,” but questioned why Williams would call out his peers when “all of us are trying to be in a better situation,” notes Variety.

Katt did mention Chappelle in his interview, briefly, responding to the story he told about giving up a $50 million offer to continue Chappelle’s Show back in 2003. According to Williams, Dave isn’t the only one turning down that kinda money, saying he’s had to deny a $50 million check four times.