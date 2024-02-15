Bossip Video

[Doula] Drake, [Dr.] SZA, and Sexyy Red are going viral for the “Rich Baby Daddy” music video that seemingly shows Sexxy going into labor.

When Drake initially released his last project For All The Dogs, there were mixed reactions but fans mostly agreed that his track “Rich Baby Daddy” was a hit right out the gate. Considering that the track featured a heavily pregnant Sexxy Redd numerous people figured that a music video would be out of the question.

Leave it to Drake to not only film a video for the track but to make it the most unexpected plot ever.

In the music video, Drake plays Sexyy’s baby’s father and shows off the whip he got for his “Skee-yee”-rapping baby momma. The VHS-style video gives major 90s nostalgia as Drizzy films New Year’s Eve with the gang awaiting the arrival of his “child.”

In the video Sexyy Red’s water breaks while filming prompting Drake and SZA to escort her to the hospital. From there the labor and delivery floor of the maternity ward turns into a club.

In the end, Sexyy welcomes her new bundle of joy with no issues.

Congrats Sexyy!

You can watch the music video for “Rich Baby Daddy” below.