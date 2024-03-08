Bossip Video

The 2024 Dreamville Festival lineup has arrived featuring Nicki Minaj, SZA, Chris Brown, J . Cole, Schoolboy Q, Monica, and More.

The cold weather is finally starting to fade paving the way for Summer’s arrival. The best part of spring and summer is the outdoor festivals that bring joy to the souls of many. Festival season is around the corner and the lineups are starting to roll out featuring all of your favorite artists.

According to Complex, performers for the 2024 Dreamville Festival were announced and the lineup is stacked.

“Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in only a few short weeks, bringing about one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year,” Roy said on Thursday. “Our team looks forward to welcoming all of our Day One fans from around the world back to Dreamville Festival.”-Dreamville President Adam Roy told Complex

Headliners for the festival include Nicki Minaj, SZA, Chris Brown, and J. Cole. Supporting acts include Sexy Red, Lil Yachty, Schoolboy Q, Monica, Jeezy, Teezo Touchdown, and more. The festival goes down on April 6 and 7 at Dorothea Dix Park.

If fans are lucky maybe J. Cole will preview new music from his upcoming project The Fall Off. Cole promises the album is on the way and what better place to perform it live for the first time?

Previous numbers revealed the festival generated Over $6.7 Million In Economic Impact for Wake County, North Carolina. With Dreamville’s Festival growing in popularity every year the numbers will only continue to go up.

You can see the entire lineup of DreamvilleFest 2024 below.