Doja Cat won’t be popping up on your timeline anytime soon after the internet made her “have f***ed up thoughts.”

The “Say So” rapper took to Instagram to announce that she would be deleting her account, Page Six reports.

“hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore.”

She said in a post that has since been deleted alongside her page, which boasted over 20 million followers,

“you guys take care of yourselves. i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much. the way i am spoken to on here and treated makes me have f***ed up thoughts.”

Before heading out, she left her fans with a little advice, saying,

“Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”

Doja’s fans quickly took to Twitter to defend their fave’s honor.

In recent months, Doja has caught some heat for her alleged relationship with social media comedian J. Cyrus. The popular Internet personality was rumored to have been emotionally abusive to both his fans and staff members. However, the pair allegedly split in February.

Dating an alleged abuser was not the only thing held against Doja. The Grammy winner lost over 200,000 Instagram followers last year after publicly dragging her fanbase saying,

“My fans don’t name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Chile. The singer also had some explaining to do when she was seen rocking a shirt with neo-Nazi ties back in October 2023. Hopefully, some time away from social media will be good for Doja Cat.