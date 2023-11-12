Doja Cat is kicking up more controversy by calling her fans “dumb” in her latest teaser and calling critics “f**king stupid” for accusing her of wearing “blackface.”

On Saturday, the record-breaking baddie posted a teaser once again slamming her own fans. Doja took to Instagram with a video clip from a fictional talk show where she played herself and the host interviewing her.

In one of Doja’s typical twists, the host’s skin is completely covered in special FX makeup. Her fans quickly clocked the character as her blood-soaked alter ego, Scarlet, but others mistook the look for blackface. Jesus, take the wheel!

“This might be a silly question. Do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?” Scarlet asks. Doja’s thought bubbles say, “I hate my fans. My fans are dumb,” but she answers “Yeah” out loud. “Nice. Love that, love that,” Scarlet responds as the unseen audience applauds.

Y’all don’t understand that all

Doja cat does is troll and y’all get irritated bc you’re stupid asf — bipolar gemini (@naebae__) November 9, 2023

The 28-year-old cryptically captioned the clip, “out Monday.”

Doja planned to provoke with the running joke of basically daring her fans to keep supporting this new era. However, she seems shocked that some people think she rocked blackface. It’s not very surprising to those concerned about Doja’s reputation for wearing the merch with the image of a “neo-Nazi” comedian like Sam Hyde.

Anyone who thinks that this is black face when the color is literally red it’s not black or brown y’all are fucking stupid and she’s black her damn self so what the fuck are you talking about y’all wanna hate Doja Cat so fucking much that y’all just make up anything — ThighswideAce👅 (@acecocomusic) November 12, 2023

Check out Doja Cat’s reaction to the “blackface” accusations and the “money grab” shade she threw on the Scarlet tour after the flip!