Doja Cat is kicking up more controversy by calling her fans “dumb” in her latest teaser and calling critics “f**king stupid” for accusing her of wearing “blackface.”
On Saturday, the record-breaking baddie posted a teaser once again slamming her own fans. Doja took to Instagram with a video clip from a fictional talk show where she played herself and the host interviewing her.
In one of Doja’s typical twists, the host’s skin is completely covered in special FX makeup. Her fans quickly clocked the character as her blood-soaked alter ego, Scarlet, but others mistook the look for blackface. Jesus, take the wheel!
“This might be a silly question. Do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?” Scarlet asks.
Doja’s thought bubbles say, “I hate my fans. My fans are dumb,” but she answers “Yeah” out loud.
“Nice. Love that, love that,” Scarlet responds as the unseen audience applauds.
Y’all don’t understand that all
Doja cat does is troll and y’all get irritated bc you’re stupid asf
— bipolar gemini (@naebae__) November 9, 2023
The 28-year-old cryptically captioned the clip, “out Monday.”
Doja planned to provoke with the running joke of basically daring her fans to keep supporting this new era. However, she seems shocked that some people think she rocked blackface. It’s not very surprising to those concerned about Doja’s reputation for wearing the merch with the image of a “neo-Nazi” comedian like Sam Hyde.
Anyone who thinks that this is black face when the color is literally red it’s not black or brown y’all are fucking stupid and she’s black her damn self so what the fuck are you talking about y’all wanna hate Doja Cat so fucking much that y’all just make up anything
— ThighswideAce👅 (@acecocomusic) November 12, 2023
Check out Doja Cat’s reaction to the “blackface” accusations and the “money grab” shade she threw on the Scarlet tour after the flip!
Doja Cat Fired Back At “Blackface” Comments, Doubles Down On Calling “Say So” A “Cash Grab”
For this album’s rollout, Doja Cat lived up to the song title “Paint The Town Red.” At the 2023 MTV VMAs, she took the stage surrounded by dancers dressed as Scarlet and painted in red. However, like the real deal, the dried-down color looks more like brown than blood red. Some comments noted that the filter on the video distorted the color even more.
Too Fab reports Doja took to Instagram again to set the record straight. On her Stories, the internet instigator posted a series of pictures of the Scarlet character clearly covered in red.
“YOU HAVE TO BE … A VERY SPECIAL … KIND … OF F**KING STUPID,” she wrote in the all-caps clapback.
y’all… doja cat is not in blackface. that is very obviously her wearing the red paint for the “scarlet” character💀 the filter on the video makes the paint look darker
— varcmus llc (@varcmus) November 11, 2023
The more Doja courts controversy, the more her career continues to thrive. Hours after the “Demons” singer racked up another three nominations for the 2024 Grammys, she trolled fans in person. No one and nothing is off limits when it comes to the multitalented troll.
Doja Cat performing “Say So” on the ‘Scarlet Tour’:
“Come on cash grab!” pic.twitter.com/3L3lK7WXgZ
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2023
While performing onstage during the Scarlet on Friday, she doubled down on dragging her own hits. “Come on, cash grab!” she yelled while performing “Say So.”
It’s hard to tell whether Doja has more smoke for her fans, critics, or her own pop past. Either way, whatever she’s dropping on Monday will have everyone talking.
