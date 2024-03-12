Bossip Video

With Beyoncé’s country album around the corner, Dolly Parton let it slip she cleared her massive hit ‘Jolene’ for the album.

Some of the real winners of Super Bowl LVIII ended up being Beyoncé and the Beyhive. Not only did Queen Bey have the best commercial she also announced new music. After the Super Bowl, the music was delivered and we were put on notice Act II of her Trilogy would be delivered on March 29. “Texas Hold’em” confirmed Beyoncé is going full country and we need to get our cowboy boots ready. Since then not much has been revealed about Act II but we may have accidentally received a hint of one surprise.

According to Wyoming News, Dolly Parton accidentally let it slip that she cleared her iconic 1973 hit “Jolene” for Beyoncé. Dolly was asked about rumors of a duet for Beyoncé’s upcoming album and revealed the details.

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

Parton then shared praise for Beyoncé and gave insight into their relationship by explaining they exchanged messages with one another.

“I love her!, She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.” Dolly said “We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

Dolly doesn’t just let anyone mess with her classic work. However, if anyone checks all the boxes to get clearance it’s Queen Bey. Hopefully, we get to see both the icons on the stage performing the song as a duet. Also, Act II is almost here and we can assume Bey has more tricks up her sleeve.