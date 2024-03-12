Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. might not be announcing their relationship to the world, but they sure aren’t hiding it.

The reality star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver were two of the stars in attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night in Los Angeles. While they didn’t exactly pack on the PDA, sources close to the situation say the two of them made it very clear that they were an item while during the festivities.

“There wasn’t a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time,” a source told PEOPLE of the pair. “They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together.”

In addition to their antics inside, photos obtained by Page Six show the rumored couple leaving both the Vanity Fair party and a party thrown by Jay-Z and Beyoncé together. The two of them are all smiles in the pics, seemingly giggling at one another as they exited the event side-by-side.

Rumors of a romance between the SKIMS founder and the LSU alum started in September 2023. At the time, a source confirmed to Page Six that the duo had been “hanging out casually” for a little while.

The Kardashians star, who shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, has yet to speak on the rumored romance, but has been spotted with Beckham Jr. at multiple events, including Fanatics founder Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl bash last month.

Odell shares one son, Zydn, with Lauren “Lolo” Wood, who he split from in early 2023.