Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. kontinue koupled up rumors after kameras kaught them leaving together after 2024 Oscars parties.

The two alluring A-listers always seem to end up together after high-profile Hollywood events. Unlike past relationships that played out on her reality TV show, Kimmy Kakes is keeping this rumored romance to herself. PageSix reports they sparked more speculation when paparazzi snapped photos of Kim K and OBJ together after the Oscars.

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, both parts of the potential power couple dressed to impress. The Baltimore Ravens player bet on black with a chic leather-on-leather look.

Kim Kardashian definitely defended her crown as a fashion queen on the Vanity Fair red carpet. She wore a jaw-dropping white sculptural gown by Balenciaga. The corseted bodice showed off her signature super-snatched waist.

Instead of a familiar plunging neckline, this strapless gown’s neckline rose to a gravity-defying point at the center. She styled the look with soft, flowing curls and dark sunglasses.

After the party, Kim K and OBJ were spotted together on the way out of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The photos also show Kim’s BFF, KKW Brands chief brand officer Tracy Romulus, walking alongside the suspected lovebirds. Kimmy Kakes and her possible new boo were all smiles in every image.

Later that night, TMZ secured footage of the baller and the baddie together. They seemingly soft-launched at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars afterparty. Kim and Odell looked quite cozy together in the lobby area of Chateau Marmot in L.A.

Sunday night is just one of many times they were seen on the scene together. As BOSSIP previously reported, Kim and Odell reignited dating rumors last month at Jay-Z’s pre-Grammy party.

Kim K and OBJ’s dating rumors started in September 2023, but sources say the relationship was “blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year.”

Unlike Kim’s past partners, the NFL star is reportedly pretty private about his personal life. So don’t hold your breath on him getting much camera time on The Kardashians, even though the rumored romance looks like it’s still going strong.