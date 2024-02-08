Bossip Video

Things are reportedly heating up between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rumors of a relationship between the reality star and the NFL baller have been swirling for months now, though neither star has spoken on it. Now, certain reports suggest the supposed couple might bring their union to the spotlight sometime very soon.

An insider told Us Weekly this week that the pair is “getting serious,” but noted that “Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kardashian’s.

The source went on to say that the Baltimore Ravens star is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.” They went on to say that the stars are currently “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.

The reality star and the wide receiver were first linked, publicly, in September 2023, but a second insider told the outlet “their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year.” That source went on to claim that the pair are considering going public with their romance.

But, conflicting reports from PEOPLE insist the couple aren’t as serious, saying the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul and 31-year-old baller are “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.”

“Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious,” the insider claims.

More updates on their relationship comes just two months after Kardashian was spotted at Beckham Jr.’s ’90s-themed birthday celebration in New York.

In September, an insider previously told PEOPLE that the pair had been “hanging out” after multiple sources confirmed the NFL player and his longtime girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, had officially split. Together, Beckham and Wood share a son, Zydn, who was born in February 2022.

Of course, Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2021. They share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 8. Following their divorce, she dated Pete Davidson for nine months, but they split up in August 2022. Since that breakup, she hasn’t confirmed any of her rumored romantic interests.