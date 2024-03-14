Bossip Video

A California mother is accused of operating an 8-million-dollar nationwide retail theft ring that hit over 200 Ulta stores.

If you’ve watched the news in the past calendar year you’ve noticed retail theft is at an all-time high. Thieves are running into stores grabbing as much as possible in minutes and then leaving. Furthermore, thieves know they won’t be arrested in states like California and take their sweet time.

According to KTVU, a California mother is accused of organizing a multi-million dollar theft ring that hit Ulta stores nationwide.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed police found over $300,000 in makeup at Michelle and Kenneth Mack’s Bonsall home. Also, while executing a search warrant authorities allegedly found her entire stolen stockpile that supplied her Amazon Marketplace Storefront.

Allegedly Mack covered all the cost for members of her theft ring to travel across the nation to steal. Fruthermore, she allegedly paid for rental cars, airfares, and even hotels for up to twelve women. Investigators have appropriately named the ladies ‘California Girls’ and revealed they hit LensCrafters, Sephora, and at minimum 231 Ulta Stores.

Bonta has filed over 100 felony charges against the Macks and the other members including organized retail theft, grand theft, and stolen property charges. However, all the suspects have reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.