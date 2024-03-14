Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian has been spotted with her ex-husband’s new wife for the first time.

The reality star and Bianca Censori–who secretly married Kanye West in December 2022–were seen together at the rapper’s VULTURES listening party in San Fransisco on Tuesday night, according to TMZ.

Video obtained by a fan and posted to Instagram shows the women standing right next to one another during the event, though they didn’t interact. In the clip, Censori is proudly recording the action from the evening on her phone, while Kardashian stands next to her and Kanye’s eldest son, Saint, 8.

The listening party was the first time that the SKIMS founder and the Australian architect have been spotted together in public. Kardashian and West were married for seven years before she filed for divorce in 2021. In addition to Saint, the exes also share three more children together: North, 10, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

West has been romantically linked to Censori since December 2022, and ever since, the pair have been absolutely inseparable. The next month, TMZ reported that the couple had secretly tied the knot in a “private ceremony,” though the legitimacy of their marriage was unclear at the time.

Throughout the time they’ve been together, Bianca has been spotted spending time with Kanye’s kids, though this is the first time she’s been seen with Kim. It looks like Kardashian is taking a page out of her parents’ book on how to successfully coparent and keep it cool with an ex’s new partner.