Julia Fox revealed Kanye West “weaponized” her against Kim Kardashian, while sources worry he currently dictates how Bianca Censori dresses, eats, and even speaks. Yikes!

In an interview with the New York Times, Julie opened up about the former fling. The 33-year-old claims she was being a good Samaritan by dating the famed rapper and designer. Before the pair linked, Kanye publicly dragged his ex-wife at every opportunity. Upon meeting Julia, the harassment halted.

“I really understood him on a visceral level” and “thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation,” she said.

The Uncut Gems actress describes their bizarre but brief relationship as controlling and an attempt to spite Ye’s ex.

“I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet,” she revealed.

The actress also admitted she’s a longtime fan of Kanye’s ex-wife and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

“When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their [Dash] stores, so I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim,” she explained. “Like, the big three. Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, those are my girls.”

