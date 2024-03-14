Bossip Video

Issa wrap for Love is Blind Season 6.

You know the drill, a bunch of singles — some of them unhealed, and who couldn’t possibly understand why dating hasn’t worked out for them in the real world—come together to try to find love by falling in love with a complete stranger’s personality first. When the final couples make it official, drama usually ensues for at least a few of them, so that’s where we are now. There were some shake ups at the altar and beyond that got addressed at Wednesday night’s live reunion. Here are six key moments from the Love is Blind Season 6 reunion.

1. Clay And AD Might Still Be TBD

Clay displayed signs early on that he probably couldn’t be trusted with AD’s heart, but she ignored the infrared flags and moved forward with him anyway. Clay jilted AD at the altar and it later came out that he was still traumatized from his father’s infidelity, and parents’ subsequent divorce growing up. At the reunion, there was still a lot of chemistry between ClAyD as Clay declared that she was the love of his life and that letting her go was a big mistake. AD got teary-eyed after being asked if she’d take Clay back. She played coy by not directly answering the question, but they’re not together at the moment. However, the vibe between them felt like spinning the block isn’t out of the question either, perhaps later down the line when the dust settles. Anyway, Clay has been in therapy, and says it works for him, and hopefully AD continues to choose herself.

2. The Jeramey And Sarah Ann Saga

Jeremy and Sarah Ann ruffled a lot of feathers at the end of season 6. If you recall, Jeramey had connections with both Sarah Ann and Laura but ended up choosing Laura at first. Ish hit the fan when he revealed to Laura that he hung out with Sarah, one night, into the wee hours of the night, after first lying about where he was. He maintained that they only just talked, but Laura, rightfully so, said it was an inappropriate move on his part and cut him off. Ultimately, it really just showed that Jeramy had buyer’s remorse and unsurprisingly, he found his way back to Sarah Ann. We watched them jet ski into the sunset at the pod squad barbecue, before season 6 ended, after both parties caught a lot of heat mainly from the other women. At the reunion, they received a cold unwelcome, but still revealed that they are happily together, and Sarah Ann was kicked out of the girls’ group chat. Welp, Jeramey and Sarah at least have each other, and they’ll live forever in the Love Is Blind Hall of Villainy.

3. Trifling Trevor

At first, viewers really liked Trevor and wanted him protected at all costs. Fans were especially upset when Chelsea Fox Nunn broke things off with him in favor of Jimmy. But it turns out, Chelsea’s intuition about not choosing Trevor was right. Trevor had a lot of explaining to do due to a string of incriminating texts that leaked online. In short, he had a girlfriend before he came on the show, and a string of texts to the woman he allegedly left surfaced, where he claimed that he loved her and that he wasn’t serious on the show. There wasn’t really much that Trevor could say that could make him look good, and that point was proven when he said he used the show as an opportunity to explore what else was out there. To that point, he also admitted that he was toxic. Chelsea dodged a supersized Bullet Bill. Eventually, Nick Lachey had enough and kicked him off the stage. Bye Gaston.

4. Kenneth And Brittany Are Cool

Kenneth and Brittany chose each other after the pod haze, and it seemed promising, but then Kenneth completely checked out. Kenneth was so desperately trying to get away from facing reality with Brittany that he was always on his phone. At the reunion, his excuse for that was that his line of work is so hands on that he had a hard time fully being away and needed to communicate. He also said that he called Clay in shambles after the break up because it really hurt. Sure, Jan. Anyway, the time Kenneth and Brittany spent together did at least set the foundation for a solid platonic friendship. That’s not the point of Love is Blind, but they’re cool, and if they like it we love it.

5. Chelsea Fox Nunn Blackwell Finds The Strength

It’s obvious that Chelsea struggled with a lot of insecurities during her relationship with Jimmy, and social media didn’t make it any better once they finished taping. You remember the infamous Megan Fox comment, right? Basically, Chelsea didn’t say that she looked like Megan Fox, she said people often told her that she looked like Megan Fox. If you want to play semantics then fine, the implication that she looks like Megan Fox is there either way. But it’s more like Megan Fox from the eyes up and then Natalie Nunn from the nose down to the chin. Chelsea obviously got dragged to the cyber hell by Love is Blind’s judgmental viewers, but she said she’s not fazed at all. “I’m really stinkin’ proud of myself for how I’ve been handling it because the world is harsh,” she explained. “People are going to demolish you no matter what you say… I’ve just been taking it with grace and making humor [out of] it.”

6. Love is Blind OG Updates

Classic Love is Blind couples came back with updates. We got to see Tiffany and Brett, Colleen and Matt, Chelsea and Kwame, Brennan and Alexa, who are expecting, and Giannina Gibelli, who is also expecting a baby with her former Bachelorette contestant baby daddy Blake Horstmann.