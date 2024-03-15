Bossip Video

Jalen Green is letting the world know who his girlfriend is without having to say anything at all.

Draya Michele announced her pregnancy last week, and while she hasn’t revealed who the father is, she’s been linked to the Houston Rockets baller since last August.

The pair still haven’t exactly made their romance official, but fans noticed some new ink on Green that further proves their relationship status.

In an Instagram Story posted by Green on Wednesday, he’s posing next to his little sister as he wishes her a happy birthday. Because he’s not wearing a shirt in the photo, all of his tattoos are visible, including a small one that seems to spell out “Draya” underneath another tattoo that reads, “Believe in yourself.”

Following months of pregnancy rumors, Michele announced she was pregnant on International Women’s Day.

“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl,” she wrote in her caption at the time. “I’m excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have.”

She didn’t reveal who the father of the child was in her post, but Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma confirmed Green is the father when he commented and congratulated them both.

“It’s up familyyy @jalen @drayamichele â¤ï¸,” the baller wrote at the time.

Draya has since turned off comments on her post, but it’s unclear if it’s because of comments like Kuzma’s revealing the father, or because of the backlash across social media. The pregnancy announcement prompted backlash from fans upset over the couple’s 17-year age gap–especially because the model has a son the same age as Green.

Amid all the backlash, Michele posted an Instagram Story about “being misunderstood.”