Jalen Green is letting the world know who his girlfriend is without having to say anything at all.
Draya Michele announced her pregnancy last week, and while she hasn’t revealed who the father is, she’s been linked to the Houston Rockets baller since last August.
The pair still haven’t exactly made their romance official, but fans noticed some new ink on Green that further proves their relationship status.
In an Instagram Story posted by Green on Wednesday, he’s posing next to his little sister as he wishes her a happy birthday. Because he’s not wearing a shirt in the photo, all of his tattoos are visible, including a small one that seems to spell out “Draya” underneath another tattoo that reads, “Believe in yourself.”
Following months of pregnancy rumors, Michele announced she was pregnant on International Women’s Day.
“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl,” she wrote in her caption at the time. “I’m excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have.”
She didn’t reveal who the father of the child was in her post, but Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma confirmed Green is the father when he commented and congratulated them both.
“It’s up familyyy @jalen @drayamichele â¤ï¸,” the baller wrote at the time.
Draya has since turned off comments on her post, but it’s unclear if it’s because of comments like Kuzma’s revealing the father, or because of the backlash across social media. The pregnancy announcement prompted backlash from fans upset over the couple’s 17-year age gap–especially because the model has a son the same age as Green.
Amid all the backlash, Michele posted an Instagram Story about “being misunderstood.”
“Get comfortable being misunderstood,” the post shared to her Story read. “Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.