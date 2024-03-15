Bossip Video

Protecting police is a disgusting practice and Republicans are proficient practitioners of nasty work.

In the wake of the murder of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee lawmakers took upon themselves to enact police reform that would limit the amount of interactions that the public would have with officers.

For example, traffic stops for minor violations were outlawed. However, according to a report in The Hill, conservatives who like nothing more than to lick the boots of authority figures until it’s time for them to suffer consequences decided that police need to be doing everything, everywhere, all at once.

“It’s time to take handcuffs off police and put them on criminals where they belong,” state Senator Brent Taylor said, according to The New York Times.

State Senator London Lamar referred to the new legislation as a “slap in the face”.

“Not only for our city council, but all the local governing bodies in this state, because we’re telling them you are not smart enough to decide policies to help govern your own city,” Lamar said, according to The Associated Press.

Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee has been sent the bill to be signed and once he does, it will officially overturn the law ushered in by the Memphis City Council and be effective statewide.

This is why voting matters. Regardless of what you think about politics or politicians, they wield the power to make decisions that can affect your life for better or worse.