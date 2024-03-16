Bossip Video

Georgia has announced that its first waterslide coaster will launch this spring at Lake Lanier. Jesus, take the floaties!

Apparently, no one cares that people get on that lake and never come back, so it will soon be even easier to get swallowed up. Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands broke ground on the upcoming attraction on Wednesday, Mar. 13, PEOPLE reports.

The new addition to Fins Up Water Park will include,

“the much-anticipated Apocalypso — Georgia’s first adrenaline-fueled waterslide coaster that will redefine aquatic thrills.”

Apocalypso is quite the name for a waterslide connected to a lake that regularly catches bodies. However, those who want to play in God’s face can also try out the other slides slated to make their appearance: Serpentine Storm, Dreamsicle Dive and Mango Mania.

Officials at Lake Lanier Islands seem optimistic about the multi-million dollar project. A statement posted to the resort’s official website reads,

“This monumental investment marks the most significant expansion of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in decades, adding Georgia’s largest waterslide complex to the water park, boasting an impressive 15 slides in total in 2024.”

Before you start planning a trip for the family to try out those slides just…pray on it.

An expansion to the tourist attraction was announced last year, according to PEOPLE. Vice President of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, “Bucky” Perry, had this to say about the plans,

“This blockbuster tower of slides, featuring Georgia’s first waterslide coaster, will be an epic addition to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. For those seeking an escape and a nonstop day of high-speed intensity thrills and family fun, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is the place to be.”