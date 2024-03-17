Bossip Video

Jennifer Hudson and Common are still going strong, but she reportedly worries if he’ll be around for long.

Since her days on American Idol, JHud has been a fan favorite. After her success in the 2006 Dreamgirls film, she became engaged to pro-wrestler and I Love New York alum David Otunga.

Shortly after, she gave birth to Otunga’s junior with hopes of a future marriage. According to RadarOnline.com, Hudson vowed she would never marry when the couple broke up in 2017.

Following the lengthy break-up, Hudson remained single and focused on her son, David Jr., and her self-titled talk show. That is until things between JHud and Common heated up. RadarOnline.com reports that the singer and rapper have known each other for a while but grew closer while they filmed the upcoming film Breathe in 2023.

Although the couple is seemingly happy, sources close to Hudson reveal she is being extra cautious about protecting her peace. Common has gained a reputation as a playboy in the music industry.

The rapper has publicly dated (and broken the hearts of) multiple women in entertainment, including Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and most recently, Tiffany Haddish.

The 51-year-old rapper’s long dating rap sheet is adding fuel to her fire of apprehension. Common never married any of his A-list exes, but he says he is ready to settle down.

He stated, “I feel like I have grown, and the work that I’ve done on myself has allowed me to see that I am the marrying type,” while visiting Hoda & Jenna on the TODAY Show.

The JHud and Common were first rumored to be dating in February 2023 after they were seen together dining. They remained tight-lipped, not commenting on their courtship until nearly a year later, in January. While neither one directly confirmed the relationship, the implications were clear.