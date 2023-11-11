Bossip Video

A Dreamgirl found her dream man now that Jennifer Hudson confirmed she’s “very happy” amid a rumored romance with Common.

The 42-year-old was all smiles during her appearance on CBS This Morning on Nov. 6, and a certain rapper is the reason why. After a year of speculation about Jennifer and Common, the singer revealed that she’s officially in a relationship.

Gayle King asked about what everyone wants to know: the talk show host’s love life.

“Word on the street is that you’re very happy?” Gayle asked. “I am very happy,” Jennifer confirmed. “Very nice relationship,” Gayle continued, to which Jennifer confirmed, “Yes, ma’am.” “With someone who shall remain nameless,” Gayle teased about her new love.

The American Idol alum didn’t need to say much because everyone’s been talking about her looking cozy with Common. The two Chicago natives have been friends and worked together for years. They recently got much closer while filming their upcoming action-thriller Breathe in 2022.

“So you’re boo’ed up?” asked co-host Nate Burleson. “Booed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up,” Jennifer joked. “It’s definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure,” she added.

It’s giving matching PJs by Christmas.

According to People, cameras spotted the couple on another date night Saturday at Joe’s Pub theater in New York City. Jennifer and Common held hands on Saturday while attending a performance for jazz singer Mikel Mwalimu-Banksat. They even wore coordinated outfits in black, white, and cream.

This week marks the first time the EGOT winner didn’t shut down the dating rumors. In September 2022, she told Entertainment Tonight that Common was only her work husband.

“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel. We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments,” she explained.

Some social media reactions are already counting down on how long they’ll last because of Common’s reputation as a player. In April, Common’s ex, Tiffany Haddish, threw shade at the couple, joking that he probably gave earrings intended for her to Jennifer.

The comedian claimed in August that Common mysteriously started to ghost her after she thought he was “the one.” She explained that their split “wasn’t mutual,” and the “Used To Love H.E.R.” lyricist broke up with her over the phone.

Hopefully, the new couple has a much happier ending than that.

What do you think about Jennifer Hudson and Common coupling up?