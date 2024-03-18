Bossip Video

Amber Rose isn’t holding back when she talks about how she was really treated in previous relationships.

The model was a guest on The Jason Lee Show last week, where she opened up about the different relationships she’s been in throughout the years. She entered the public eye during her relationship with Kanye West, who she dated from 2008 to 2010.

During her appearance on the show, Lee questioned Rose about her romantic history with rappers, which also includes Wiz Khalifa and Machine Gun Kelly.

“They love me, Jason. What can I say?” she said when asked about the pattern, insisting they always made the first move. “Like, they love me. I’m not out looking for that.”

When asked about her relationship with MGK, who she dated briefly in 2015, Rose was quick to come to his defense, insisting he was the only person she dated who apologized years later.

“Let me tell you something, though. Out of all of my relationships, [aside] from my ex-husband, he was the only one that apologized to me,” Amber revealed. “He was the only one that came up to me and said, ‘Amber, you know what? You were one of the best girlfriends I ever had. And you didn’t deserve to be treated that way.’” “So, shoutout to you, MGK,” she continued.

Rose’s energy was a lot different when asked about Kanye. The rapper was recording My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy while dating Amber, and despite the album being more than a decade old, she still thinks she deserves some sort of compensation.

“I should’ve got $20 million for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But I got nothing,” Rose insisted. “I should’ve gotten money for the wax figure that he used without my consent. Butt naked! But I didn’t get nothing.” “I didn’t get any money from anything,” she continued, going on to mention the wax figure resembling her in the video for his song “Famous.” “I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness, and so many songs and the wax figure.”

The model then revealed that she was the one who suggested Nicki Minaj appear on Kanye’s track “Monster.”

“I don’t think I got credit for that,” Rose said. “I mean, I didn’t do it for credit. And that’s not to take—Nicki, she’s amazing, when it comes to writing raps. Like, I’ve seen it in person. It’s a sight to see.”

You can watch Amber Rose’s entire interview with Jason Lee down below: