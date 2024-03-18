Bossip Video

After Kanye West’s team alleged that inventory was stolen, the LAPD shut down a Los Angeles pop-up with unreleased YeezyGap.

After Kanye West’s partnership with GAP ended abruptly in the middle of mass production for their highly anticipated clothing collaboration, we’re still getting updates on what happened to the reported 60,000 pieces of unreleased garments from the collaboration.

On Friday, popular resell shop Urban Necessities ended up with truckloads of the product and announced a last-minute pop-up in Los Angeles.

The pop-up was held at Shoe Surgeon’s SRGN studios and before it opened, there was a line down the block as Kanye fans clamored to get $20 YZY GAP items. As the pop-up got underway, however, Complex reported that Dov Charney, the CEO of YEEZY and founder of American Apparel, showed up and alleged that the products were stolen.

The LAPD has since confirmed the investigation took place over the alleged theft that they labeled a civil matter.

“On March 15, 2024, around 10:30 a.m., a radio call was generated for possible theft suspects on the 3800 block of S. Hill Street,” said a rep for the LAPD. “Comments of the call stated suspects were selling stolen merchandise at the location. Additional units were requested due to a large group creating a disturbance. Detectives and officers investigated and it was determined to be a civil dispute only.”

Urban Necessities and SRGN have a reputation for doing good business, so the allegations shocked social media. According to HYPEBEAST, both parties released a joint statement alleging that the LAPD investigated the matter and cleared them of any wrongdoing.

“We work with brands, consignors, partners, and clients from all over the world. We only deal in products that are fully authenticated from vetted sources. The YZY Gap Collection is no different. LAPD has investigated the fraudulent claims and have fully exonerated us from any allegations of misconduct. Thank you to our community of supporters, stay tuned for what’s next…”

With the issue being a civil matter it could still find its way to a courtroom in the future but hopefully, all parties can come together and find a reasonable solution.