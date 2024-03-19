Bossip Video

Sometimes a prison sentence is the most merciful punishment that one can expect given the circumstances. A lot of folks deserve much, much, MUCH worse.

Such is the case for an Ohio mother, and we use that term extremely loosely, who left her 16-month-old toddler at home to starve and die while she went to party-hardy in Puerto Rico FOR TEN DAYS!

According to the Associated Press, 32-year-old Kristel Candelario, a woman who used to work at an elementary school, has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for her wanton neglect of her child’s life. Last month, Candelario pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and child endangerment in her plea deal with prosecutors in Cuyahoga County. The charges came about after Candelario shared a disturbing photo of herself smiling and walking on the beach while her daughter Jailyn sat trapped in her playpen dying and after an autopsy by the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office determined that the toddler died of starvation and severe dehydration.

County Common Pleas Court Judge Brendan Sheehan gave her no quarter and didn’t bite the smallest piece of his tongue when addressing this vile woman.

“Just as you didn’t let Jailyn out of her confinement, so too you should spend the rest of your life in a cell without freedom,” Judge Sheehan said per AP. “The only difference will be, the prison will at least feed you and give you liquid that you denied her.”

For her pathetic part, Candelario retorted with this doozy of a statement…

“There’s so much pain that I have in regards to the loss of my baby, Jailyn,” she said. “I’m extremely hurt about everything that happened. I am not trying to justify my actions, but nobody knew how much I was suffering and what I was going through … God and my daughter have forgiven me.” Play

They should literally put this lady under the jail.