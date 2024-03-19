Social media is buzzing over Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good‘s rather interesting “kiss” on the red carpet at the 55th Annual NAACP Awards in L.A.
The heart-eyed couple could be seen playfully switching places to take a picture together before, uh, kissing (or something like that) in a now-viral video posted by BET on
Black Love ❤️🫶🏾 #NAACP #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/XxfhoSxp6h
— BET (@BET) March 17, 2024
Now, to be fair, it seemed like Majors was trying to avoid smudging Meagan Good’s lipstick but that didn’t stop social media from jumping to conclusions in an endless barrage of quote tweets.
When they kissed… He does not love her. Smh https://t.co/XOvoKk6H8M
— Shecanic Patrice 🔧👠 (@girlsautoclinic) March 17, 2024
In an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, Good gushed over her relationship with Majors a few weeks after revealing that they’re “in love” during the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon.
“I am happy, you know? It’s really crazy,” said Good. “I mean, so much is going on. These past two years have been a crazy two years for me, but I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time, even with all the crazy. God is just doing incredible things and so, trust in God, in the journey, and I’m like, ‘Alright lord, what’s next?'”
Majors joined Good mid-interview and matched her energy while staring lovingly into her eyes during the interview.
“I love everything she does and I’m glad she’s being acknowledged today, by us, amen,” he said.
When asked what it’s like to have her on his arm, he replied, “You want me to cry? *laughs* love is beautiful, you know, support, accountability, all those things, someone to talk to and chat with and get better with, you know, and for, God is good.”
While their love seems stronger than ever, Majors’ legal issues are not behind him yet with sentencing in his assault conviction scheduled for April.
What was your reaction to Jonathan and Meagan’s clumsy kiss? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over their perplexing PDA on the flip.
Black love is when you spend your romantic life dating white women until you get into legal trouble and then suddenly turn into Martin Luther Fraud https://t.co/vK4sfVGoxF
— 🖤 Marisol Thee Stallion 🖤 (@marisolseli) March 17, 2024
You supposed to kiss your queen all in the mouth🙄🙄 https://t.co/KPByeqfGoJ
— Ice Cold (@phillywilly40) March 18, 2024
Just after she got her freedom, y'all shackled her to an abuser… https://t.co/uvlbp6n48i
— fuma (@_slickwench) March 18, 2024
Let him go back to white women please 😭😭😭 https://t.co/gkNTpdlz2y
— ty (@WhySoSeriousTy) March 18, 2024
tyler perry wrote this tweet himself https://t.co/EnageB9Gx5
— ʎʞɹǝd˙ɹp (@percfranklit) March 18, 2024
He don’t know what to do with that Shit. I do. https://t.co/KTErWI7zBu
— King Magma T 🍢 (@TerrellT_) March 18, 2024
that kiss https://t.co/kuZSFH27yO pic.twitter.com/t1NZ998VKW
— josefa joestar☆ (@6jspvzo) March 18, 2024
I know he wasn’t worried about getting gloss on his lips from kissing Meagan Good https://t.co/ySmdpaLr3b
— M (@Whoisellison) March 18, 2024
Bruh got the worst pr team on the planet https://t.co/JTjsdwH6F7
— Waving the Red Flag Podcast (@wavintheredflag) March 18, 2024
