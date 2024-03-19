Social media is buzzing over Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good‘s rather interesting “kiss” on the red carpet at the 55th Annual NAACP Awards in L.A.

The heart-eyed couple could be seen playfully switching places to take a picture together before, uh, kissing (or something like that) in a now-viral video posted by BET on Twitter X.

Now, to be fair, it seemed like Majors was trying to avoid smudging Meagan Good’s lipstick but that didn’t stop social media from jumping to conclusions in an endless barrage of quote tweets.

When they kissed… He does not love her. Smh https://t.co/XOvoKk6H8M — Shecanic Patrice 🔧👠 (@girlsautoclinic) March 17, 2024

In an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, Good gushed over her relationship with Majors a few weeks after revealing that they’re “in love” during the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon.

“I am happy, you know? It’s really crazy,” said Good. “I mean, so much is going on. These past two years have been a crazy two years for me, but I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time, even with all the crazy. God is just doing incredible things and so, trust in God, in the journey, and I’m like, ‘Alright lord, what’s next?'”

Majors joined Good mid-interview and matched her energy while staring lovingly into her eyes during the interview.

“I love everything she does and I’m glad she’s being acknowledged today, by us, amen,” he said.

When asked what it’s like to have her on his arm, he replied, “You want me to cry? *laughs* love is beautiful, you know, support, accountability, all those things, someone to talk to and chat with and get better with, you know, and for, God is good.”

While their love seems stronger than ever, Majors’ legal issues are not behind him yet with sentencing in his assault conviction scheduled for April.

What was your reaction to Jonathan and Meagan’s clumsy kiss? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over their perplexing PDA on the flip.