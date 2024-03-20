Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship is officially over.

After almost two years of dating, the Real Housewives of Miami star has ended things with the former basketball player. The couple previously split and reconciled in February, but now, it looks like things are over for good–at least, according to Larsa.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” a source told ET of the split. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life.”

The source went on to say that the two of them “simply want different things out of life,” insisting the breakup was amicable and that both parties are open to maintaining a friendship down the line.

“Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her,” the source continued.

In February, rumors of a split began when both Pippen, 49, and her 33-year-old boyfriend wiped pictures of one another off their Instagram pages. They reconciled just a couple days later, which sparked speculation that the short split was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Fan speculation was only further fueled by Larsa’s Real Housewives of Miami co-stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, who suggested on the Ay Por Favor podcast that the entire relationship might have been fake.

Pippen called the comments from Patton–who she thought was a friend–“unfortunate” and “incredibly hurtful.” In response to the idea that their relationship was a publicity stunt, Larsa told ET at the time that there was “no truth to their commentary,” going on to say, “It is unfortunate that they would criticize a very personal matter that affects me and my family.”

Pippen and Jordan were first linked in September 2022 after they were photographed out to dinner together. Though they initially denied their romantic relationship, the pair ended up making things Instagram official in January 2023.