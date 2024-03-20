Bossip Video

Chris Bassett knows you think his wife’s admitted “fear” of having light-skinned kids is “out of pocket” and “rooted in colorism”, and he’s issuing a response.

The chef/#RHOP star is speaking out amid his queen Candiace Dillard Bassett making the controversial comments on comedian DaMona a.k.a “Don’t Call Me White Girl’s” podcast.





A viral clip from the sit-down features Candiace discussing mostly dating Black men before marrying her (clearly) caucasian husband.

“I thought I was gonna marry a Black man, I really did,” said Candiace. “But it just didn’t work out like that.” “Did anybody in the family have a problem with it?” asked Don’t Call Me White Girl, to which Candiace replied “No” before noting that her choice to marry white surprised her father.

Candiace then candidly discussed possible motherhood and reflected on what her children might look like while admitting to wanting brown-skinned babies.

“I do have a fear of having light-skinned children,” said the Bravolebrity. “I want my kids to be brown. But they’re probably not gonna be brown. And I’m like, becoming okay with it. I want my kids to be brown. But if they’re not, it’s fine.” I didn’t think about it when I met Chris though,” she added. “Whatever happens happens. But I didn’t think about when I was falling in love and like ‘Oh this is my husband. Oh wait I’m gonna have these swirly babies.’”

As you can imagine some dedicated #RHOP watchers were stunned to hear the “Drive Back” singer’s comments considering she’s been vocal about experiencing colorism from her castmates. With that, social media exploded with mixed reactions and many wondered what Candiace’s white husband would think.

Luckily for them, Chris Bassett called into Way Up With Angela Yee to explain that he’s completely unbothered by what Candiace said.

Chris Bassett Defends Candiace Dillard Bassett From Angry Fans

“I don’t know why everybody is so angry right now. My Twitter is blowing up,” said Bassett about his wife who’s co-hosting Yee’s radio show this week.

“Candiace and I have been having this conversation since probably the day that we met. Not necessarily with us having babies, but I think people can have their preferences.”

He continued,

“We joke about it now since we’ve been married and together, she knows she’s not getting dark-skinned babies. It’s just not scientifically possible.”

He then spoke on preferences and said he has some of his own when it comes to his future offspring.

“It’s okay to have preferences,” said the #RHOP hubby. “I don’t get why people get so upset. I hope that they have lots of luscious thick hair because I started going bald at 18. Is that bad for me to say that I want my kids to have hair?”

Watch the clip below.

What do YOU think about Chris and Candiace shaking off the “fear of light-skinned kids” backlash?