The Grand Dame is dishing on season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and confirming to BOSSIP that you’ll see two fresh faces.

Karen Huger recently shared what fans can expect from the show when it returns, and in between noting that the ladies are continuing to “come for the Grand,” she praised the “dynamic “group that now includes Nneka Ihim and Keiana Stewart.

“We’ve got two new people, I’m really excited for you to see them,” Karen Huger told BOSSIP at the BET Awards. “Nneka and Kiena, beautiful, beautiful, powerful, Black women.”

Meet Keiana Stewart & Nneka Ihim

In case you’re unfamiliar with the ladies, TV Deets reports that Stewart is joining as a friend of Dr. Wendy Osefo and has been filming with the women since late April.

She is the owner of K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness located in Baltimore and recently attended Candiace Dillard’s concert in Maryland on June 10.

Similarly, Nneka Ihim is joining #RHOP season 8 but as a full-time housewife.

TV Deets confirmed in April that the licensed attorney with Nigerian roots has degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She also has worked as a CNN correspondent and is married to Dr. Ikenna Ihim, a medical doctor and night lounge investor.

Despite her obvious similarities to Dr. Wendy Osefo, rumors are swirling from Bravo fan pages that the two have been clashing while filming.

Oh, they definitely beefing!

Newbie Nneka wasn't feeling Wendy performance. #RHOP 👀 🌸 pic.twitter.com/dafqV0oexA — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) May 5, 2023

Ooop! New nemesis, who dis?

Details on the #RHOP newbies also come amid Karen confirming that Robyn Dixon is returning despite fan calls for her firing.

