The Grand Dame is dishing on season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and confirming to BOSSIP that you’ll see two fresh faces.
Karen Huger recently shared what fans can expect from the show when it returns, and in between noting that the ladies are continuing to “come for the Grand,” she praised the “dynamic “group that now includes Nneka Ihim and Keiana Stewart.
“We’ve got two new people, I’m really excited for you to see them,” Karen Huger told BOSSIP at the BET Awards. “Nneka and Kiena, beautiful, beautiful, powerful, Black women.”
Meet Keiana Stewart & Nneka Ihim
In case you’re unfamiliar with the ladies, TV Deets reports that Stewart is joining as a friend of Dr. Wendy Osefo and has been filming with the women since late April.
She is the owner of K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness located in Baltimore and recently attended Candiace Dillard’s concert in Maryland on June 10.
Similarly, Nneka Ihim is joining #RHOP season 8 but as a full-time housewife.
TV Deets confirmed in April that the licensed attorney with Nigerian roots has degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She also has worked as a CNN correspondent and is married to Dr. Ikenna Ihim, a medical doctor and night lounge investor.
Despite her obvious similarities to Dr. Wendy Osefo, rumors are swirling from Bravo fan pages that the two have been clashing while filming.
Oh, they definitely beefing!
Newbie Nneka wasn't feeling Wendy performance. #RHOP 👀 🌸 pic.twitter.com/dafqV0oexA
— The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) May 5, 2023
Ooop! New nemesis, who dis?
Details on the #RHOP newbies also come amid Karen confirming that Robyn Dixon is returning despite fan calls for her firing.
Hit the flip for those details.
According to The Grand Dame, Robyn has been filming the show amid controversy surrounding her marriage.
As previously reported the headline-making “Green-Eyed Bandit” did not disclose her husband Juan’s alleged affair, which she said was actually just “inappropriate communication.” While being grilled by Andy Cohen over the debacle, she said that she was “waiting on Karen [Huger] to bring it up” and Juan assured her that he only paid for the woman’s hotel room because she “lost her wallet.”
According to Karen, Robyn [and the rest of the girls] are indeed back for the “messy” new season.
“Robyn made it back and the show is great,” she told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier. “The girls are, per usual, messy as heck. “lways loving to come for the Grande Dame as they so charmingly call me but won’t call themselves that too.”
“But, you know, it’s a great show, it’s been a great opportunity, and this year, you’ll see a little Dame — the brand from the Grande Dame — expand in such a way that it’s a powerful Black moment,” she added.
Are YOU ready for season 8 of #RHOP?
