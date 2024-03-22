In BMFseason 3, two new villains continue to throw a wrench in Meech and Terry’s plans and BOSSIP has exclusive details.

As previously reported BMF continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

Ren King plays Henrietta a.k.a. Henri who’s the gender-fluid daughter of Blaze (Christopher B. Duncan), a wealthy former narcotics detective who’s now in the criminal underworld as a drug kingpin. Henri wants to prove herself to her pops, but he just doesn’t see it for her. What he does see is someone he thinks he can control, but Henri might prove him otherwise.

The two are equally as dangerous and equally as threatening, and Ren King told BOSSIP that playing the character who’s opposite of them was empowering.

“I think it was absolutely incredible to play this character,” said Ren. “Because I feel like Henri and I could not be more different in terms of the bold and the brashness that she brings when she walks into a room. One thing that I do feel like that I was able to kind of bring into that was confidence. I feel like I have my own sense of presence when I walk into a room, and I feel like Henry has that as well.

“But in terms of her presence, it’s a bit more threatening,” they added. “So to be able to embody that threatening aura and to kind of give off that energy of like, ‘You don’t want any of this, but if you do, I’ll give it to you’—it wast fun to be able to claim that.”

According to Christopher B. Duncan, most known for playing Braxton on The Jamie Foxx Show, this character was less of a stretch for him than people may think considering his extensive acting range.

“It’s so meaningful for me, Danielle,” he told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Because this gives me another opportunity to dig into my range as an actor especially having been in comedy in the past and to this day being known for a particular character that I played on the Jamie Foxx show; this gives me an opportunity along with so many recent opportunities, but BMF in particular, [to do] dark, gritty, raw, edgy stuff, of which, by the way, Danielle, I’ve done far more drama in my career than I have even comedy. A lot of people don’t realize that, but that’s why this is a really appreciated and cherished opportunity because it gives me that chance to show that side of my range and to dig into that edgy work,” he added.

Watch our BMF exclusive!

BMF season 3 premieres Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it airs STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

Play

This season of “BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.